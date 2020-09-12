Progressive candidates in Delaware take on veteran Democrats

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Incumbency as a member of Delaware’s legislature often comes with the expectation that any member of…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Incumbency as a member of Delaware’s legislature often comes with the expectation that any member of your party hoping to succeed you will “wait their turn” until you decide to move on. But this year’s primary election includes several races in which veteran Democratic lawmakers are being challenged by political newcomers saying it’s time for a change. Tuesday’s primary features seven races in which Democratic incumbents face challengers. That’s more than double the three incumbent Democrats challenged in the 2018 primary. Many of this year’s challengers have been inspired by the growing progressive movement within the Democratic Party nationally.

