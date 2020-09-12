CORONAVIRUS NEWS: LabCorp supplying 2K more tests per week in DC | Inova testing blood donations for antibodies | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Latest News » Progressive candidates in Delaware…

Progressive candidates in Delaware take on veteran Democrats

The Associated Press

September 12, 2020, 8:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Incumbency as a member of Delaware’s legislature often comes with the expectation that any member of your party hoping to succeed you will “wait their turn” until you decide to move on. But this year’s primary election includes several races in which veteran Democratic lawmakers are being challenged by political newcomers saying it’s time for a change. Tuesday’s primary features seven races in which Democratic incumbents face challengers. That’s more than double the three incumbent Democrats challenged in the 2018 primary. Many of this year’s challengers have been inspired by the growing progressive movement within the Democratic Party nationally.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up