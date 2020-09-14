Police seek help in North Carolina man’s disappearance

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police in North Carolina are asking for the public’s help in the mysterious disappearance of a 39-year-old…

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police in North Carolina are asking for the public’s help in the mysterious disappearance of a 39-year-old Raleigh man who went missing Saturday. A 911 caller told police that William Anderson Banks was supposed to meet someone to sell his Range Rover Saturday in the parking lot of the former K&W Cafeteria at Cameron Village. The News & Observer reports that Raleigh police found Banks’ silver Range Rover in Danville, Virginia, just over the North Carolina border. Raleigh police said Banks was last seen in the Woodburn Road area Saturday afternoon.

