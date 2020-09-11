Nicole Lynn Lewis: ‘I think we are vastly uneducated about the history of our country’

We invited seven prominent executives and entrepreneurs to a roundtable discussion moderated by Publisher Alex Orfinger and Editor-in-Chief Vandana Sinha. We’re…

We invited seven prominent executives and entrepreneurs to a roundtable discussion moderated by Publisher Alex Orfinger and Editor-in-Chief Vandana Sinha. We’re hoping this conversation is just a start. A start to an ongoing dialogue about the increasing role the business community must take to eradicate inequities. A start to a greater understanding of one another in the workplace. A start to changing the dynamic for people of color in recruitment and leadership, investment and influence. Read on for excerpts from our conversation, edited here for space and clarity and arranged by speaker. See their takeaways in their own words. Hopefully they inform your own conversations going forward.

On the uneven playing field

“A big-picture piece of this for the business community is acknowledging the fact that if you really want to create systemic change when it comes to race equity and addressing disparities, it is going to require a relinquishing of some power. And an understanding…