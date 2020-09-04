Neiman Marcus to close in Northwest D.C.

Neiman Marcus in the Mazza Gallerie in Northwest D.C. will close within the next two months. The store filed a…

Neiman Marcus in the Mazza Gallerie in Northwest D.C. will close within the next two months.

The store filed a Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification with the D.C. Department of Employment Services that affects 78 employees. The layoff date is Oct. 23 and the filing notes that the reduction is related to a closure, not a temporary layoff.

The Dallas department store chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May, and had been marketing the lease of the Friendship Heights store for sale. But the company hadn’t originally placed the D.C. location on the permanent closing list.

That changed in late August, when Neiman Marcus amended the store closing list submitted to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas to add D.C. The filing amends an order that allows store closing sales to commence.

The closing is just the latest twist for the Mazza Galleria mall, which was sold at foreclosure auction Aug. 28. Its lenders paid $38 million for the 294,000-square-foot…