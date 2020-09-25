CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northam extends Va. rent and mortgage relief program | Montgomery Co. renters report illegal increases | Latest virus test results in the region
My Story: Eric Adjepong

Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline

September 25, 2020, 5:00 AM

Editor’s note: We are starting a new feature called “My Story,” in which business executives share their personal and professional backgrounds and journeys that have made them who they are, in their own candid words, from the challenges of confronting stereotypes to the glory in overcoming them. Amid calls for racial justice, we can only make real change with greater awareness and understanding — and the ability to learn from each other’s experiences.

Africa is the second biggest continent on earth, yet the food and understanding of its impact on Western and American palates is, for the most part, unknown. I found that most apparent during my time competing on “Top Chef,” on season 16 and All-Stars. 

I spent the majority of my first season of the competition show having to explain the hows and history behind most of the dishes I presented. While the judges are some of the most seasoned palates in the culinary industry, the majority had never heard of or tasted these foods.…

