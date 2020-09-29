Meet Richmond’s Inno Under 25

Richmond’s tech and startup scene may be small compared to the likes of Silicon Valley, but the ecosystem and its…

Richmond’s tech and startup scene may be small compared to the likes of Silicon Valley, but the ecosystem and its innovators consistently churn out startups, accelerators and ideas that can only be found in eastern Virginia.

Each year, Richmond Inno compiles a list of the area’s most promising and notable entrepreneur and technologists who are 25 and under. This year, they range from startup founders, CEOs and employees, to local Incubator innovators; venture capitalists, to Virginia’s most regarded alum.

This year’s list was cultivated based on community nominations and Inno’s editorial selection process. Check them out below.

Michael Beiro, 25, founder, Linebird

Beiro founded drone tech startup Linebird in late 2018, shortly after graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), where he studied mechanical engineering. The startup’s technology is used to create and commercialize automation solutions for utility companies. Linebird participated in Lighthouse Labs’ summer…