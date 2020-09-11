Johnny Taylor: ‘Part of this is we’re not willing to allow people to really have the crucial conversations’

We invited seven prominent executives and entrepreneurs to a roundtable discussion moderated by Publisher Alex Orfinger and Editor-in-Chief Vandana Sinha. We’re…

We invited seven prominent executives and entrepreneurs to a roundtable discussion moderated by Publisher Alex Orfinger and Editor-in-Chief Vandana Sinha. We’re hoping this conversation is just a start. A start to an ongoing dialogue about the increasing role the business community must take to eradicate inequities. A start to a greater understanding of one another in the workplace. A start to changing the dynamic for people of color in recruitment and leadership, investment and influence. Read on for excerpts from our conversation, edited here for space and clarity and arranged by speaker. See their takeaways in their own words. Hopefully they inform your own conversations going forward.

On discussing race at work

“The one thing that we can do is stop compartmentalizing conversations that can be had around the family dinner table and those that can happen at work. The fact of the matter is, the lines aren’t so clear anymore. If you’re a day over 35 years old or so, you…