J.C. Penney to sell retail business to Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners

J.C. Penney Co. Inc. has reached a deal to sell its retail business to mall operators Simon Property Group and…

J.C. Penney Co. Inc. has reached a deal to sell its retail business to mall operators Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners, according to media reports.

Simon and Brookfield will pay about $300 million in cash and assume $500 million in debt to buy the Plano, Texas-based retailer, said lawyers for JCPenney at a bankruptcy court hearing on Wednesday, the New York Times first reported Wednesday.

The deal values the retail company at $1.75 billion, which includes the funds committed to support its business after emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the Times report said.

Simon and Brookfield will own 490 of the remaining Penney’s stores, while a group of J.C. Penney’s lenders, including H/2 Capital Partners, will open the remaining 160 stores and the chain’s distribution centers, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The lenders will lease back the stores and distribution centers to Simon and Brookfield and and forgive some of J.C. Penney’s $5 billion in debt,…