Balanced Fund 13641.12 – .71 – 3.34 + 2.41

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2395.32 – .24 – .79 + 7.99

Emerging Markets 362.00 – .81 – 3.31 – .87

Equity Income Fund 12652.56 – 1.62 – 4.03 – 7.46

GNMA 782.57 – .13 – .27 + 2.86

General Municipal Debt 1455.96 – .04 + .02 + 2.26

Gold Fund 456.25 – 1.11 – .31 + 43.77

High Current Yield 2324.14 + .02 – .52 – 1.08

High Yield Municipal 674.51 + .01 + .05 + .08

International Fund 1951.79 – 1.04 – 2.77 – 2.94

Science and Technology Fund 3852.30 – 1.20 – 9.14 + 20.11

Short Investment Grade 385.59 + .09 + .08 + 3.22

Short Municipal 191.87 + .04 + .08 + 1.28

US Government 746.39 + .10 – .23 + 8.25

