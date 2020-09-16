CORONAVIRUS NEWS: In-person performances to return to Kennedy Center | Md. officials warn of lengthy vaccine timeline | Latest coronavirus test results
The Associated Press

September 16, 2020, 6:44 PM

Balanced Fund 13797.27 – .01 + .43 + 3.58

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2407.48 – .05 + .27 + 8.54

Emerging Markets 373.61 + .22 + 2.38 + 2.32

Equity Income Fund 12915.07 + .24 + .42 – 5.54

GNMA 781.93 – .10 – .21 + 2.77

General Municipal Debt 1456.38 + .01 – .01 + 2.29

Gold Fund 471.93 – .02 + 2.29 + 48.72

High Current Yield 2326.00 – .02 + .10 – 1.00

High Yield Municipal 674.21 – .04 + .03

International Fund 1994.08 – .06 + 1.11 – .83

Science and Technology Fund 3904.17 – .67 + .14 + 21.72

Short Investment Grade 385.09 – .07 – .03 + 3.09

Short Municipal 191.83 + .01 + .02 + 1.26

US Government 745.65 – .07 + 8.14

