Balanced Fund 13780.69 + .29 + 1.76 + 3.46 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2397.11 – .25 – .82 + 8.07 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13780.69 + .29 + 1.76 + 3.46

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2397.11 – .25 – .82 + 8.07

Emerging Markets 363.52 + 1.38 + 1.56 – .45

Equity Income Fund 12658.54 + .74 + 2.74 – 7.42

GNMA 781.25 – .01 – .15 + 2.68

General Municipal Debt 1448.34 – .16 – .64 + 1.72

Gold Fund 426.71 – .43 + 4.19 + 34.47

High Current Yield 2292.09 + .21 – .64 – 2.44

High Yield Municipal 669.81 – .14 – .77 – .62

International Fund 1940.15 – .12 + 1.54 – 3.52

Science and Technology Fund 3974.07 + .54 + 4.75 + 23.90

Short Investment Grade 384.20 + .02 – .30 + 2.85

Short Municipal 191.62 – .02 – .17 + 1.15

US Government 744.11 – .14 – .29 + 7.92

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.