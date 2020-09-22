Balanced Fund 13707.16 + 1.27 – .66 + 2.91 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2419.74 + .50 + .46 + 9.09 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13707.16 + 1.27 – .66 + 2.91

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2419.74 + .50 + .46 + 9.09

Emerging Markets 364.44 + .23 – 2.24 – .20

Equity Income Fund 12539.56 + .22 – 2.68 – 8.29

GNMA 782.28 + .06 – .06 + 2.82

General Municipal Debt 1457.40 – .01 + .08 + 2.36

Gold Fund 434.03 – 1.77 – 8.05 + 36.77

High Current Yield 2311.79 – .08 – .63 – 1.60

High Yield Municipal 674.97 + .12 + .15

International Fund 1929.33 – .28 – 3.30 – 4.05

Science and Technology Fund 3895.29 + 1.53 – .90 + 21.45

Short Investment Grade 385.47 + .04 + .03 + 3.19

Short Municipal 191.96 + .06 + .08 + 1.33

US Government 746.25 + .01 + .01 + 8.23

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.