Balanced Fund 13707.16 + 1.27 – .66 + 2.91
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2419.74 + .50 + .46 + 9.09
Emerging Markets 364.44 + .23 – 2.24 – .20
Equity Income Fund 12539.56 + .22 – 2.68 – 8.29
GNMA 782.28 + .06 – .06 + 2.82
General Municipal Debt 1457.40 – .01 + .08 + 2.36
Gold Fund 434.03 – 1.77 – 8.05 + 36.77
High Current Yield 2311.79 – .08 – .63 – 1.60
High Yield Municipal 674.97 + .12 + .15
International Fund 1929.33 – .28 – 3.30 – 4.05
Science and Technology Fund 3895.29 + 1.53 – .90 + 21.45
Short Investment Grade 385.47 + .04 + .03 + 3.19
Short Municipal 191.96 + .06 + .08 + 1.33
US Government 746.25 + .01 + .01 + 8.23
-0-
