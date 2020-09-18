Balanced Fund 13662.97 – .56 + .17 + 2.58 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2407.67 – .12 + .01 + 8.55 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13662.97 – .56 + .17 + 2.58

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2407.67 – .12 + .01 + 8.55

Emerging Markets 368.59 – .56 + 1.29 + .94

Equity Income Fund 12752.35 – .81 + .29 – 6.73

GNMA 782.51 – .02 – .16 + 2.85

General Municipal Debt 1457.00 + .03 + .08 + 2.33

Gold Fund 453.94 – 2.55 + .43 + 43.05

High Current Yield 2326.86 + .21 – .96

High Yield Municipal 674.81 + .07 + .12 + .12

International Fund 1980.16 – .62 + .54 – 1.53

Science and Technology Fund 3841.67 – .52 + .84 + 19.78

Short Investment Grade 386.02 + .14 + .19 + 3.33

Short Municipal 191.86 + .02 + .04 + 1.27

US Government 745.63 – .06 – .24 + 8.14

-0-

