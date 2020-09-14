Howard University jumps 24 spots in U.S. News college rankings

Georgetown University is once again the highest-ranked institution of higher learning in Greater Washington, according to the latest annual U.S.…

Georgetown University is once again the highest-ranked institution of higher learning in Greater Washington, according to the latest annual U.S. News ranking of best colleges.

The private university moved one spot to No. 23 on the new 2021 rankings, scoring just above the University of Michigan and just below the University of California-Berkeley.

Nearly every Greater Washington institution climbed the list this year, with the University of Maryland and Howard University posting the biggest gains. Howard moved up 24 spots to No. 80, while UMd. climbed six spots to a tie for No. 64.

You can take a look at the D.C.-area universities that made the ranking and how they fared in the gallery above.

A bit outside of the Beltway, meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore moved up one spot into a three-way tie for No. 9 with the California Institute of Technology and Northwestern University.

The rankings come as colleges across the country attempt to bring students back to campus safely…