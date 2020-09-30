Explore the 10 Top Business Analytics MBA Programs

Develop quantitative skills with an MBA degree. A mind for numbers is valuable in the business world, since the goal…

Develop quantitative skills with an MBA degree.

A mind for numbers is valuable in the business world, since the goal of corporate executives is to ensure that revenue exceeds costs, yielding solid profits. One way for future business leaders to cultivate their numerical skills is to pursue an MBA degree in business analytics. This academic discipline focuses on interpreting information, recognizing trends and predicting outcomes. This empirical and practical field of study contains many elements that make it similar to applied mathematics. Business analysts are experts at deciphering complicated and conflicting data, and their role within a company is to facilitate wise decision-making. Here are the top 10 business analytics MBA programs in the U.S. News 2021 Best Business Schools rankings.

9 (tie). Purdue University–West Lafayette (Krannert) (IN)

Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 80 (tie)

Key fact about the program: Business analytics is a required course during the first semester of Purdue’s weekend MBA program.

Learn more about the Krannert School of Management.

9 (tie). University of California–Berkeley

Location: Berkeley, California

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 7

Key fact about the program: Berkeley offers a five-course certificate in business analytics. One requirement for the certificate is to complete an overview course.

Learn more about the Haas School of Business.

8. New York University (Stern)

Location: New York City

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 10

Key fact about the program: NYU business analytics classes cover a variety of topics, such as customer insights research, trading strategies and systems, and data visualization.

Learn more about the Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

7. University of Chicago (Booth)

Location: Chicago

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 3 (tie)

Key fact about the program: The University of Chicago offers a variety of business analytics courses, including classes on artificial intelligence, machine learning and managerial decision modeling.

Learn more about the Booth School of Business.

6. Stanford University (CA)

Location: Stanford, California

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 1 (tie)

Key fact about the program: Two of the core introductory courses in Stanford’s MBA program are a class on optimization and simulation modeling and a class on data analysis and decision-making.

Learn more about the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

5. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

Location: Philadelphia

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 1 (tie)

Key fact about the program: Wharton offers its MBA students the opportunity to major in business analytics, and those who choose to do so must demonstrate knowledge of statistics.

Learn more about the Wharton School.

4. University of Texas–Austin (McCombs)

Location: Austin, Texas

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 18

Key fact about the program: UT–Austin offers an MBA concentration in business analytics, and MBA students who pursue this concentration must take classes on market analysis and decision modeling.

Learn more about the McCombs School of Business.

3. Georgia Institute of Technology (Scheller)

Location: Atlanta

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 27

Key fact about the program: Georgia Tech has an academic institute, the Business Analytics Center, that allows business school students to collaborate with industry leaders to build better analytics teams.

Learn more about the Scheller College of Business.

2. Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) (PA)

Location: Pittsburgh

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 19

Key fact about the program: Carnegie Mellon offers an MBA track in business analytics in which students must take courses in modern data management and data mining. Students also must submit a capstone project.

Learn more about the Tepper School of Business.

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Overall Best Business Schools ranking: 5

Key fact about the program: MIT offers a business analytics certificate program that includes a wide range of courses, from a required class on communicating with data to electives in econometrics for managers and financial engineering.

Learn more about the Sloan School of Management.

