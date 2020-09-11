Derrick Perkins: ‘You can’t just not be racist yourself but allow microaggressions to take place every day’

We invited seven prominent executives and entrepreneurs to a roundtable discussion moderated by Publisher Alex Orfinger and Editor-in-Chief Vandana Sinha. We’re…

We invited seven prominent executives and entrepreneurs to a roundtable discussion moderated by Publisher Alex Orfinger and Editor-in-Chief Vandana Sinha. We’re hoping this conversation is just a start. A start to an ongoing dialogue about the increasing role the business community must take to eradicate inequities. A start to a greater understanding of one another in the workplace. A start to changing the dynamic for people of color in recruitment and leadership, investment and influence. Read on for excerpts from our conversation, edited here for space and clarity and arranged by speaker. See their takeaways in their own words. Hopefully they inform your own conversations going forward.

On what must happen first

“Employee education — that is something that [must be] ongoing. Continue training. The second thing is being committed to having employees have a voice. We’re having really thoughtful conversations about really tough topics that generally corporations don’t…