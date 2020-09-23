CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. to begin some in-person classes | Experts warn about flu, virus 'twin-demic' | US death toll hits 200,000
Home » Latest News » David Morton, of the…

David Morton, of the Morton’s steakhouse family, to open Rosslyn food hall hybrid

Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline

September 23, 2020, 7:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Plans to renovate the 40-year-old mall above the Rosslyn Metro station are forging ahead with a new anchor tenant that will serve as the property’s main dining, shopping and socializing hub.

David Morton, co-founder of Chicago-based DMK Restaurants, and his partner, Scott Gidwitz, are teaming up with landlord American Real Estate Partners on a 29,000-square-foot venue — a key component of Rosslyn City Center’s larger $35 million renovation. AREP originally partnered with Texas-based Oz Rey on a food hall, but both sides mutually agreed to go their separate ways, said Paul Schulman, principal and chief operating officer at AREP.

The first level of the new concept will include a bodega that carries everyday essentials and prepared food for dine-in or to-go. The second level will offer seven food stalls, including an oyster bar, coffee bar and diner concept. There will also be access to a main bar, full-service dining area and a communal work lounge.

Morton, whose father launched Morton’s…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

business

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up