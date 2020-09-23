David Morton, of the Morton’s steakhouse family, to open Rosslyn food hall hybrid

Plans to renovate the 40-year-old mall above the Rosslyn Metro station are forging ahead with a new anchor tenant that…

Plans to renovate the 40-year-old mall above the Rosslyn Metro station are forging ahead with a new anchor tenant that will serve as the property’s main dining, shopping and socializing hub.

David Morton, co-founder of Chicago-based DMK Restaurants, and his partner, Scott Gidwitz, are teaming up with landlord American Real Estate Partners on a 29,000-square-foot venue — a key component of Rosslyn City Center’s larger $35 million renovation. AREP originally partnered with Texas-based Oz Rey on a food hall, but both sides mutually agreed to go their separate ways, said Paul Schulman, principal and chief operating officer at AREP.

The first level of the new concept will include a bodega that carries everyday essentials and prepared food for dine-in or to-go. The second level will offer seven food stalls, including an oyster bar, coffee bar and diner concept. There will also be access to a main bar, full-service dining area and a communal work lounge.

Morton, whose father launched Morton’s…