D.C. isn’t a state, but it’s a top state to work during the pandemic

A recent report by Oxfam ranked D.C. near the top among the best U.S. states to work in during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report measured unemployment support, worker protections and health care. The data was based on policies and laws that went into effect between Feb. 15 and July 1.

The report put the District No. 7 among the best places to work, between New York and Rhode Island, with an overall score of 62.99 out of a possible 100 points. It ranked sixth for worker protections, 13th for health care and 17th for unemployment support.

Maryland ranked No. 12 with a score of 55.45, ninth for worker protections and 22nd for both health care and unemployment support. Virginia came in at No. 24 overall — 22nd for both worker protections and health care and 40th for unemployment support.

In mid-July, Virginia was the first state in the nation to approve uniform workplace safety rules related to the pandemic — something the Oxfam report cited as a place where real progress can be…