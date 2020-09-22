CORONAVIRUS NEWS: JMU to resume in-person classes | DC urges residents to cooperate with contact tracing | Smithsonian to reopen 2 more museums
Home » Latest News » D.C.-area businesses put plans…

D.C.-area businesses put plans into action on racial equity, justice initiatives

Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline

September 22, 2020, 5:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Increased attention to racial injustice brought on by the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many others had led D.C.-area business leaders to take stock of their own organizations, even as they continue to deal with the financial fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amid a growing push for businesses to do more to increase equity within their workforces and industries, we asked business leaders whether they were looking within and planning to act to address inequality. Of the 48 company executives who responded, more than 83% said they had already implemented changes or planned to implement changes in response to increased awareness of issues of inequality.

Roughly 15.6% said they had not made any change at this time, and did not check additional options about whether they had made changes in the past or planned to make them in the future. 

We also asked them to provide more detail about the changes they have made or intend to make, and to comment on the role…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

business

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up