D.C.-area businesses put plans into action on racial equity, justice initiatives

Increased attention to racial injustice brought on by the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many others had led D.C.-area business leaders to take stock of their own organizations, even as they continue to deal with the financial fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amid a growing push for businesses to do more to increase equity within their workforces and industries, we asked business leaders whether they were looking within and planning to act to address inequality. Of the 48 company executives who responded, more than 83% said they had already implemented changes or planned to implement changes in response to increased awareness of issues of inequality.

Roughly 15.6% said they had not made any change at this time, and did not check additional options about whether they had made changes in the past or planned to make them in the future.

We also asked them to provide more detail about the changes they have made or intend to make, and to comment on the role…