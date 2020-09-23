CFA approves fourth iteration of concept for hotel project in view of National Mall

The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts granted concept approval Sept. 17 to a planned hotel by 12th Street and Independence…

The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts granted concept approval Sept. 17 to a planned hotel by 12th Street and Independence Avenue SW that it rejected three times previously for being out of touch with its surroundings.

The latest version for the proposed building at 280 12th St. SW was still too tall for the liking of some, but CFA member Alex Krieger, also an architect and urban planner with NBBJ, said the plans by Pacific Star Capital and architect BBGM were much improved from previous iterations — and its height isn’t cause for the commission to withhold its approval. The commission voted 3-0 to support the project.

“I cannot believe this is an important-enough issue,” Krieger said during the virtual meeting. “I think they’ve done a pretty darn good job over the course of four presentations to us about improving the scale.”

It’s been a bit of a moving target for the development team, responding to the various comments and concerns of the commission since its initial submission in March…