Bowser says D.C. businesses need additional federal stimulus to survive

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday the District has spent nearly $1 billion on pandemic-related costs in the six months…

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday the District has spent nearly $1 billion on pandemic-related costs in the six months since the first case was recorded in the District. That spending has hamstrung the city’s ability to offer additional relief to businesses struggling to get through the Covid-19 crisis.

“We know we won’t be able to locally fill all of those gaps, and that’s why having real federal stimulus and sustained federal stimulus is what our businesses are going to need to hold on and keep their employees employed but also to come back and that’s why we’ve been very focused on the federal government coming through with another CARES package that would provide that type of economic stimulus,” Bowser said at a press conference.

Additional federal stimulus appears unlikely to happen until after the Nov. 3 General Election. Restaurants in the District are already bracing for the return of cold weather, which will make outdoor dining — a real lifeline during pandemic-related…