Best Winter Boots for Your Buck in 2020

Shoe lovers and cold-weather aficionados rejoice as boot season arrives.

A good pair of boots protects your feet from the cold, snow and rain. Plus, they bring an outfit together nicely, even on a mild day. But boots can be pricey, so savvy shoppers should choose a pair that will last a few seasons and won’t break the bank.

Check out these boot selections for the whole family if you’re looking to upgrade your style, keep your toes protected or just give your feet a break.

Here are the best women’s boots for 2020:

— Ugg Classic short II boot.

— Timberland 6-inch premium waterproof boot.

— Sam Edelman Walden booties.

Here are the best men’s boots for 2020:

— Ugg Neumel boots.

— Timberland 6-inch basic boot.

— Clarks Bushacre 2 Chukka boot.

— Bogs Sauvie slip-on boot.

Here are the best kids’ boots for 2020:

— Little Kids’ Targhee waterproof boot.

— Cat & Jack Lida combat boots.

— Cat & Jack Esteban Chukka boots.

Read on for more information on the best boots for this fall and winter. Note that prices are accurate as of publication date.

Best Women’s Boots for 2020

Ugg Classic Short II Boot

Top boot for comfort Price: $159.95 to $179.97 from Amazon

Whether you’re working at home or headed back to the office, give your feet the comfort they deserve. Ugg’s classic boots have achieved icon status for a reason. The durable shearling keeps your toes cozy and comfortable from the house to the street. Though they’re not cheap, Ugg boots last a long time with proper care.

Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot

Top all-purpose boot Price: $86.84 to $225.26 from Amazon

If you only buy one pair of boots in your life, let them be Timberlands. The classic work boots, loved by men and women alike for generations, continue to provide rugged support against rough terrain and weather. But for anyone who’s on the move, Timberland’s boots are comfortable and fashionable. Streetwear enthusiasts approve of both the standard wheat color as well as the trendy colors and patterns buyers can purchase now.

Sam Edelman Walden Booties

Top boot for fashion Price: $33.59 to $145.65 from Amazon

The fall and winter seasons often call for a cute pair of boots you can wear with different outfits. This pair of Sam Edelman boots available on Amazon comes highly rated for comfort, affordability and chic design. One reviewer wrote, “Exactly what I’ve been looking for. They are super comfortable and look expensive. The toe is a really nice structural shape as well.”

Sperry Duck Boot

Top boot for bad weather Price: $44.96 to $149.95 from Amazon

Don’t compromise dry feet for style. Keep your toes and pants dry through any storm in a pair of Sperry duck boots. Though some reviewers warn against using these boots in colder weather, they’re perfect for those rainy fall days. Coming at a more affordable price than other top-rated duck boots, the Sperry brand is known for its water-friendly products. You can be sure you won’t slip in these boots.

Best Men’s Boots for 2020

Ugg Neumel Boots

Top boot for comfort Price: $169.95 from Zappos

Who says you can’t be cozy without looking too casual? Ugg Neumel boots feature a subtle lace-up design to make them look less like a slipper, complete with Ugg’s signature sheepskin lining. Wear them around the house or on casual Fridays to work when you’d rather stay in bed.

Timberland 6-Inch Basic Boot

Top all-purpose boot Price: $149.99 from DSW

The holistic function of Timberland boots simply cannot be overstated. From hiking to working to going out, Timberland’s classic boots are appropriate for nearly any occasion. Wearing them in takes a bit of effort, but once these boots mold to your feet, they’re good to go for years to come.

Clarks Bushacre 2 Chukka Boot

Top boot for fashion Price: $69.99 from DSW

Clarks’ classic Chukka boots have been a favorite among trendy men for years. The simple yet tailored design makes them versatile for work or social outings. One reviewer writes, “Although they are real leather and will therefore need some breaking in, they look great and will match many work outfits. Clarks shoes are high quality. True to size. They are made out of a type of leather that will scuff easily, but gives the shoe a kind of cool broken-in look.”

Bogs Sauvie Slip-On Boot

Top boot for bad weather Price: $94.95 from Zappos

Keep your feet dry and secure in a pair of slip-on boots from Bogs. The easy pull-on design makes these rain boots great if you prefer to change your shoes once you get out of the rain. Otherwise, they still pair great with work attire thanks to their subtle look.

Best Kids’ Boots for 2020

Little Kids’ Targhee Waterproof Boot

Top all-purpose boot Price: $70 from Keen

Whether you take your kids hiking or just enjoy the outdoors, the Targhee waterproof boots will make your kids happy campers. Parents love how the boots keep their children’s ankles supported and socks dry.

Cat & Jack Lida Combat Boots

Top boot for girls’ fashion Price: $24.99 from Target

A cute pair of faux leather combat boots like Cat & Jack’s option at Target can give your daughter an adorable and versatile accessory. Since kids grow so fast, an affordable option makes sense for many families. Reviews commend the boots’ durability and kid-friendly zipper opening.

Cat & Jack Esteban Chukka Boots

Top boot for boys’ fashion Price: $19.99 from Target

Keep your boys looking trendy with Cat & Jack Chukka boots from Target. One reviewer wrote, “We had these boots for winter 2019 and just bought another for 2020 because they are amazing! We used them all fall and winter.”

Best Winter Boots for Your Buck in 2020 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 09/10/20: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.