AstraZeneca shares fall after company pauses study of Covid-19 vaccine candidate

AstraZeneca shares dropped more than 8% in after-market trading Tuesday after the Big Pharma company put a temporary hold on the late-stage clinical trial it is conducting for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

STAT News quoted an unnamed source as saying AstraZeneca paused the study out of an abundance of caution after a suspected adverse reaction was experienced by a study participant in the United Kingdom. AstraZeneca’s Gaithersburg research and development arm was formerly MedImmune; the parent retired the MedImmune name in 2019.

“This is a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials, while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials. In large trials illnesses will happen by chance but must be independently reviewed to check this carefully,” AstraZeneca said in a statement. “We are working to expedite the review of the single event to minimize any potential impact on the trial timeline.”

