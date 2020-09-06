AP Top Political News at 6:34 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Harris warns suppression, interference could alter election Jill Biden drawing on classroom time for case against Trump Summer of protest:…

Harris warns suppression, interference could alter election Jill Biden drawing on classroom time for case against Trump Summer of protest: Chance for change, but obstacles exposed Cohen memoir casts him as ‘star witness’ against Trump Harris’ mostly virtual campaign to get Wisconsin road test AP FACT CHECK: Trump on McCain; Biden’s stretch on virus Trump out to build ‘permission structure’ to win back voters Sheriff: Five boats sank in Texas Trump parade, no injuries Voting in person Nov. 3? Expect drive-thrus, sports arenas In ruling, judge throws lifeline to diversity visa lottery Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.