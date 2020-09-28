AP Top Political News at 10:03 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Barrett tied to faith group ex-members say subjugates women Ethics experts see national security concern in Trump’s debt Supreme Court…

Barrett tied to faith group ex-members say subjugates women Ethics experts see national security concern in Trump’s debt Supreme Court vacancy likely to inflame presidential debate 5 questions heading into Trump and Biden’s first debate House Democrats unveil new $2.2T proposal for virus aid Democrats try to stick to health care in Supreme Court fight Pandemic overwhelms Trump’s message in critical N. Carolina Trump’s tax revelation could tarnish image that fueled rise Times’ tax story is talker, but perceptions mostly hold Pelosi prepares in case House must decide presidential race Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.