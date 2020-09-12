AP Top Political News at 10:57 p.m. EDT

Trump’s virus debate: Project strength or level with public
AP FACT CHECK: Trump vs. Trump on virus; Biden missteps
Pence drops plan to go to fundraiser hosted by QAnon backers
Expect US election to have consequences for troops overseas
Trump looks west, eyeing new paths to White House
Prosecutor looking into the origins of Russia probe resigns
Bahrain becomes latest Arab nation to recognize Israel
China announces new restrictions on US diplomats’ activities
Warring Afghans meet to find peace after decades of war
Virginia lieutenant governor enters race for governor
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.