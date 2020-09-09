CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hand-held, rapid COVID-19 tests to come to Md. | Positivity rates creeping up in Md., Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top Political News at 11:02 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 9, 2020, 12:00 AM

Book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

Official claims pressure to alter Homeland Security intel

Trump raises $210 million, robust but well short of Biden

AP Exclusive: Pence to attend event hosted by QAnon backers

AP Analysis: In Trump’s America, truths are not self-evident

No virus aid before election? Pessimism before Senate vote

Biden aims to rebuild ‘blue wall’ in Michigan visit

Woodward defends decision to withhold Trump’s virus comments

AP FACT CHECK: Biden on autos, virus; Trump on drug prices

New Trump rule ties college funding to speech, faith rights

