AP Top Political News at 11:19 p.m. EDT

Climate change largely missing from campaign as fires rage
Charges, sanctions revive specter of Russian interference
Virus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief
Trump revels in packed Michigan crowd amid book fallout
Russian hackers targeting U.S. campaigns, Microsoft says
Dem report: Medicare chief used fed money to bolster image
Biden: ‘I hope I don’t take the bait’ in debate with Trump
Pentagon rescinding order to shutter Stars and Stripes paper
SC’s Graham says he orchestrated Trump-Woodward interviews
‘Deadly stuff’: Trump’s own words bring focus back to virus
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.