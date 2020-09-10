CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Kids infected at day care spread virus at home | U.Md. set to resume some in-person classes Monday | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top Political News at 11:19 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 10, 2020, 12:00 AM

Climate change largely missing from campaign as fires rage

Charges, sanctions revive specter of Russian interference

Virus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief

Trump revels in packed Michigan crowd amid book fallout

Russian hackers targeting U.S. campaigns, Microsoft says

Dem report: Medicare chief used fed money to bolster image

Biden: ‘I hope I don’t take the bait’ in debate with Trump

Pentagon rescinding order to shutter Stars and Stripes paper

SC’s Graham says he orchestrated Trump-Woodward interviews

‘Deadly stuff’: Trump’s own words bring focus back to virus

