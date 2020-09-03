CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's Co. won't enter Phase Three on Friday | Positive COVID-19 test on 'The Batman' shoot | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top Political News at 9:44 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 3, 2020, 12:00 AM

Biden, in Kenosha, says U.S. confronting ‘original sin’

Election chiefs worry about uncertainty as voting nears

Report: Trump disparaged US war dead as ‘losers,’ ‘suckers’

Trump threat to Democratic-led cities provokes outcry

Trump suggests polling place double-check for mail-in voters

Trump hones law and order message in Pennsylvania

Ex-Michigan Gov. Snyder is latest Republican to back Biden

Democrats request Hatch Act probe of Republican convention

Judge bars Kanye West from appearing on Arizona’s ballot

The Latest: Trump mocks the way Biden wears his mask

