Biden, in Kenosha, says U.S. confronting ‘original sin’
Election chiefs worry about uncertainty as voting nears
Report: Trump disparaged US war dead as ‘losers,’ ‘suckers’
Trump threat to Democratic-led cities provokes outcry
Trump suggests polling place double-check for mail-in voters
Trump hones law and order message in Pennsylvania
Ex-Michigan Gov. Snyder is latest Republican to back Biden
Democrats request Hatch Act probe of Republican convention
Judge bars Kanye West from appearing on Arizona’s ballot
The Latest: Trump mocks the way Biden wears his mask
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.