AP Top Political News at 11:00 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 27, 2020, 12:00 AM

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

Trump’s tax revelation could tarnish image that fueled rise

5 takeaways from NY Times report on Trump’s tax returns

Joe Biden: Vacancy about health law, not court expansion

Trump ex-campaign boss hospitalized amid threat to harm self

Trump vows quick court vote, Biden urges delay for Nov. 3

Biden, Trump take differing approaches to debate preparation

Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff team up in final campaign stretch

On guns, abortion, high court could become more conservative

Barrett could be Ginsburg’s polar opposite on Supreme Court

