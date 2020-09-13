CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Kids infected at day care spread virus at home | U.Md. set to resume some in-person classes Monday | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top Political News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 13, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump pushes into Nevada, questions integrity of election

Trump’s virus debate: Project strength or level with public

AP FACT CHECK: Trump vs. Trump on virus; Biden missteps

Pence drops plan to go to fundraiser hosted by QAnon backers

Expect US election to have consequences for troops overseas

Prosecutor looking into the origins of Russia probe resigns

Bahrain becomes latest Arab nation to recognize Israel

China announces new restrictions on US diplomats’ activities

Warring Afghans meet to find peace after decades of war

Virginia lieutenant governor enters race for governor

