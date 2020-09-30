AP Top Political News at 11:08 p.m. EDT

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. discourages trick-or-treating | Empty chairs in DC honor virus victims | Latest test results in DC region
Trump Proud Boys remark echoes Charlottesville

Biden, Trump snipe from road and rails after debate chaos

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Senate approves bill to avoid shutdown, sending it to Trump

Amtrak rider-in-chief Biden embarks on Rust Belt train tour

Analysis: Trump leans on tone that turns off voters he needs

Getting warmer: Trump concedes human role in climate change

Pelosi and Mnuchin have ‘extensive’ talks on COVID relief

12 Democratic governors vow that all votes will be counted

Parscale steps back from Trump team after hospitalization

