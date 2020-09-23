AP Top Political News at 10:35 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Trump won’t commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses GOP senators see political, principle gain in court fight…

Trump won’t commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses GOP senators see political, principle gain in court fight Long lines of mourners pay respects to Ginsburg at court The Latest: Trump says he won’t meet with Judge Lagoa Dear Donald, Dear Mr. President: A Trump-Nixon ’80s tale Trump says he’s ‘not a fan’ of Meghan’s, wishes Harry luck Missouri governor, opponent of mandatory masks, has COVID-19 AP FACT CHECK: Trump exaggerates his gains for veterans AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s untruths on court pick, Biden’s flubs Former staffer: White House politicized Bolton book review Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.