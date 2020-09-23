CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Olney Theatre furloughs 50% of staff | Halloween options | Latest virus test results in DC region
AP Top Political News at 10:35 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 23, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump won’t commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses

GOP senators see political, principle gain in court fight

Long lines of mourners pay respects to Ginsburg at court

The Latest: Trump says he won’t meet with Judge Lagoa

Dear Donald, Dear Mr. President: A Trump-Nixon ’80s tale

Trump says he’s ‘not a fan’ of Meghan’s, wishes Harry luck

Missouri governor, opponent of mandatory masks, has COVID-19

AP FACT CHECK: Trump exaggerates his gains for veterans

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s untruths on court pick, Biden’s flubs

Former staffer: White House politicized Bolton book review

