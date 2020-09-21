CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavax starts large-scale trials | Latest virus test results in the region
AP Top Political News at 11:47 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 21, 2020, 12:00 AM

Barrett emerges as court favorite; Trump to pick by weekend

The Latest: Trump boasts about how many court picks he’s had

Cuban-American judge from Florida on Trump high court list

Ginsburg’s death exposes fragility of health law protection

Alone among nations, US moves to restore UN Iran sanctions

Longtime ally to Trump’s postal chief was paid by RNC

Top contenders for Ginsburg’s seat on Supreme Court

Watchdog: Millions in danger of missing virus relief payouts

Judge: Postal Service must process election mail on time

Born to prevent war, UN at 75 faces a deeply polarized world

