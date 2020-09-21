AP Top Political News at 11:47 p.m. EDT

Barrett emerges as court favorite; Trump to pick by weekend
The Latest: Trump boasts about how many court picks he’s had
Cuban-American judge from Florida on Trump high court list
Ginsburg’s death exposes fragility of health law protection
Alone among nations, US moves to restore UN Iran sanctions
Longtime ally to Trump’s postal chief was paid by RNC
Top contenders for Ginsburg’s seat on Supreme Court
Watchdog: Millions in danger of missing virus relief payouts
Judge: Postal Service must process election mail on time
Born to prevent war, UN at 75 faces a deeply polarized world
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.