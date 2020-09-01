AP Top Political News at 12:29 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Trump wades into racial tensions with visit to Kenosha, Wis. At military academies, COVID-19 is the enemy to be defeated…

Trump wades into racial tensions with visit to Kenosha, Wis. At military academies, COVID-19 is the enemy to be defeated Appeals court keeps Flynn case alive, won’t order dismissal Planes, pizza and Cher: Biden resumes campaign travel When Trump talks law and order, some Wisconsin voters listen Trump goes mostly dark in TV advertising fight with Biden Visitation to begin again at federal prisons in October Ex-adviser to first lady: Working for Trumps was a ‘mistake’ George Floyd? Donald Trump? Hero statue nominations are in House to subpoena postmaster general over mail delays Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.