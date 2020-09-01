CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Danger in letting kids spend excessive time online | DMV venues to light up for Red Alert | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top Political News at 12:29 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 1, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump wades into racial tensions with visit to Kenosha, Wis.

At military academies, COVID-19 is the enemy to be defeated

Appeals court keeps Flynn case alive, won’t order dismissal

Planes, pizza and Cher: Biden resumes campaign travel

When Trump talks law and order, some Wisconsin voters listen

Trump goes mostly dark in TV advertising fight with Biden

Visitation to begin again at federal prisons in October

Ex-adviser to first lady: Working for Trumps was a ‘mistake’

George Floyd? Donald Trump? Hero statue nominations are in

House to subpoena postmaster general over mail delays

