AP Top Political News at 10:58 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Senate GOP plans vote on Trump’s court pick before election The Latest: Collins to vote no on court pick before…

Senate GOP plans vote on Trump’s court pick before election The Latest: Collins to vote no on court pick before election Trump expands ban on US money for certain diversity training House easily passes stopgap funding bill, averting shutdown Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president in rebuke of Trump Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court Trump, Biden fight to define campaign’s most pressing issues Frenemies: Romney, GOP reunite on plan for Ginsburg seat Black voters in Detroit key for Biden, but are they engaged? AP FACT CHECK: GOP ads twist Mark Kelly’s ex-company’s deal Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.