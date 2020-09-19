AP Top Political News at 10:12 p.m. EDT

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 10 inmate deaths reported at Va. prison | Montgomery Co. official urge more COVID-19 testing | Some DC restaurants ditch tips for automatic charge
The Associated Press

September 19, 2020, 12:00 AM

US says all UN sanctions on Iran restored, but world yawns

Is 8 enough? Court vacancy could roil possible election case

Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick

AP source: Envelope addressed to White House contained ricin

GOP senators confront past comments on Supreme Court vote

Arizona Senate race could play crucial role in confirmation

McConnell’s legacy: Wielding majority power to reshape court

Democrats face quandary on vaccine support as election nears

Ginsburg’s death draws big surge of donations to Democrats

‘I loved her to pieces,’ retired Justice Souter says of RBG

