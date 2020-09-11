AP Top Political News at 10:59 p.m. EDT

Bahrain becomes latest Arab nation to recognize Israel
China announces new restrictions on US diplomats’ activities
Comforting families, warning foes: Biden, Trump mark 9/11
Poll: Pandemic takes toll on mental health of young adults
Prosecutor looking into the origins of Russia probe resigns
Trump, struggling to define Biden, steps up Harris attacks
Judge: Kanye West stays off ballot in battleground Wisconsin
Judges: Florida felons can’t vote until they pay fines, fees
Collins won’t say in debate who she’ll vote for in November
Confirmation gets trickier for Trump Homeland Security pick
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.