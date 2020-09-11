CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Teacher helps feed families during pandemic | Va. prison reports 407 cases, 2 deaths | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top Political News at 10:59 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 11, 2020, 12:00 AM

Bahrain becomes latest Arab nation to recognize Israel

China announces new restrictions on US diplomats’ activities

Comforting families, warning foes: Biden, Trump mark 9/11

Poll: Pandemic takes toll on mental health of young adults

Prosecutor looking into the origins of Russia probe resigns

Trump, struggling to define Biden, steps up Harris attacks

Judge: Kanye West stays off ballot in battleground Wisconsin

Judges: Florida felons can’t vote until they pay fines, fees

Collins won’t say in debate who she’ll vote for in November

Confirmation gets trickier for Trump Homeland Security pick

