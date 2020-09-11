AP Top Political News at 10:59 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Bahrain becomes latest Arab nation to recognize Israel China announces new restrictions on US diplomats’ activities Comforting families, warning foes:…

Bahrain becomes latest Arab nation to recognize Israel China announces new restrictions on US diplomats’ activities Comforting families, warning foes: Biden, Trump mark 9/11 Poll: Pandemic takes toll on mental health of young adults Prosecutor looking into the origins of Russia probe resigns Trump, struggling to define Biden, steps up Harris attacks Judge: Kanye West stays off ballot in battleground Wisconsin Judges: Florida felons can’t vote until they pay fines, fees Collins won’t say in debate who she’ll vote for in November Confirmation gets trickier for Trump Homeland Security pick Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.