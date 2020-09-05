CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Alexandria theater finds way to offer live performances | Mnuchin, Pelosi no closer on stimulus | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top Political News at 11:12 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 5, 2020, 12:00 AM

Cohen memoir casts him as ‘star witness’ against Trump

Harris’ mostly virtual campaign to get Wisconsin road test

AP FACT CHECK: Trump on McCain; Biden’s stretch on virus

Trump out to build ‘permission structure’ to win back voters

Voting in person Nov. 3? Expect drive-thrus, sports arenas

In ruling, judge throws lifeline to diversity visa lottery

Trump to campaign in Florida, N.C. battlegrounds on Tuesday

Ex-FBI agent: Attacks from Trump ‘outrageous’ and ‘cruel’

Racial tensions roiling US pose target for election meddling

Dueling versions of reality define 1st week of fall campaign

