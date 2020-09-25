AP Top Political News at 10:28 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Trump expected to announce conservative Barrett for court Ginsburg makes history at Capitol amid replacement turmoil Probe into ‘discarded’ ballots…

Trump expected to announce conservative Barrett for court Ginsburg makes history at Capitol amid replacement turmoil Probe into ‘discarded’ ballots becomes campaign outrage fuel Biden’s low-key campaign style worries some Democrats As campaign heats up, Trump woos Latino, Black voters US Rep. Craig asks supporters to vote despite snag in race HUD secretary’s notes show he’s upset with WH appointments Trump’s $200 prescription cards won’t hit mailboxes just yet Trump’s coronavirus remarks weigh on minds of senior voters Voters struggling with witness rules in early voting Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.