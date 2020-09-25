CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How immune systems are reacting | When will DC's economy start recovering? | Montgomery Co. update | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:28 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 25, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Trump expected to announce conservative Barrett for court

Ginsburg makes history at Capitol amid replacement turmoil

Probe into ‘discarded’ ballots becomes campaign outrage fuel

Biden’s low-key campaign style worries some Democrats

As campaign heats up, Trump woos Latino, Black voters

US Rep. Craig asks supporters to vote despite snag in race

HUD secretary’s notes show he’s upset with WH appointments

Trump’s $200 prescription cards won’t hit mailboxes just yet

Trump’s coronavirus remarks weigh on minds of senior voters

Voters struggling with witness rules in early voting

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up