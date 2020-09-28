American, Southwest CEOs ratchet up pleas for more government funding with days to spare

With just days remaining before current government funding runs out, airline chief executives are making a last-minute push for more…

With just days remaining before current government funding runs out, airline chief executives are making a last-minute push for more money.

Doug Parker and Gary Kelly, CEOs of American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, respectively, have each spent time in D.C. the past few weeks lobbying the government to extend Payroll Support Program grants for another six months.

If airlines get what they want, government grants currently set to expire Sept. 30 would instead be extended until March 31, 2021. The executives say keeping airline employees on the payroll is crucial to maintaining an air transportation network and supply chains, and is vital for positioning the U.S. economy to recover once Covid-19 is eventually controlled.

“We airline CEOs are here on behalf of the people that work for us, keeping our country moving when our country is largely paralyzed,” Parker said last week after a meeting at the White House. “Without action, they’re going to be furloughed on Oct. 1 and it’s not fair.…