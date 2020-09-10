10 Cancer Hospitals in Arizona

Mayo Clinic-Phoenix Mayo-Clinic Phoenix is a general medical-surgical facility and teaching hospital in Phoenix. The hospital is an outpost of…

Mayo Clinic-Phoenix

Mayo-Clinic Phoenix is a general medical-surgical facility and teaching hospital in Phoenix. The hospital is an outpost of the original Mayo Clinic (in Minnesota), and was nationally ranked by U.S. News for cancer as an adult specialty in the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings. Both colon cancer surgery and lung cancer surgery are high-performing. The Phoenix facility, rated excellent for its advanced cancer technologies, houses a proton beam facility. The hospital achieved excellent ratings in 30-day survival, discharging patients to home and patient experience, as well as in nurse staffing and patient services. Teaching resources include a Mayo Clinic Multidisciplinary Simulation Center to allow health care professionals to practice surgical skills. The hospital, both an NCI-designated cancer center and a Nurse Magnet hospital, is accredited by FACT for bone marrow and tissue transplantation.

Banner University Medical Center Tucson

Banner University Medical Center Tucson is a general medical-surgical facility and teaching hospital in Tucson, Arizona. Colon cancer surgery and lung cancer surgery rankings are high-performing, and frequency of discharging patients to home is excellent. The cancer center offers an excellent range of advanced technologies and is ranked very high for the volume of high-risk patients treated for cancer-related disorders. This hospital is an NCI-designated cancer center — recognized by the National Cancer Institute as a “comprehensive” or “clinical” cancer center.

St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center

St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center is a general medical-surgical and teaching hospital in Phoenix. The hospital earned a high performance rating for lung cancer surgery and an average rating for colon cancer surgery. Both 30-day survival and discharging patients to home were found to be excellent, while the volume of high-risk patients treated for cancer-related disorders was found to be very high. The hospital is deemed excellent in advanced radiation technologies, nurse staffing and patient services such as pain management and palliative care. Data from St. Joseph’s Westgate Medical Center is included in the hospital’s evaluation.

Banner Gateway Medical Center

Banner Gateway Medical Center is a general medical-surgical facility and teaching hospital in Gilbert, Arizona. The hospital is high performing for colon cancer surgery and average for lung cancer surgery. The hospital achieved excellence in discharging patients directly to home, and a very high rating for patient volume related to cancer disorders. The range of advanced technologies for cancer treatment is rated excellent. The hospital is recognized as a nurse magnet hospital and is certified for bone marrow and tissue transplantation by the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy.

Banner University Medical Center Phoenix

Banner University Medical Center Phoenix is a general medical-surgical facility in Phoenix. The hospital, which is part of the nonprofit Banner Health System, is a teaching hospital for students at the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix. Colon cancer surgery received a high performing rating, while lung cancer surgery scored as average. Advanced technology is above average, and cancer care options include brachytherapy, chemotherapy, interventional radiology, nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. Patient services and nurse staffing are deemed excellent, and the hospital is recognized as a Nurse Magnet hospital.

Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center

Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center is a general medical-surgical facility and teaching hospital in Sun City West, Arizona. Its 30-day survival, frequency of discharging patients directly home and advanced cancer technologies are all rated excellent. Colon cancer surgery scored average while lung cancer surgery scored below average. The hospital scored high in its relative volume of high-risk patients treated for cancer disorders. Advanced technologies received an excellent rating, and patient services were found to be above average.

HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center

HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center is a general medical-surgical facility and teaching hospital in Phoenix, AZ. It was rated excellent for 30-day survival. Discharging patients to home and patient experience were average, and patient volume for high-risk cancer patients was low. Colon cancer surgery received an average ranking, while lung cancer surgery ranked below average. Nurses staffing is above average, and the facility is recognized as a Nurse Magnet hospital.

Banner Desert Medical Center

Banner Desert Medical Center is a general medical-surgical facility and teaching hospital in Mesa, Arizona. Among procedures applicable to cancer, colon cancer surgery is rated as high performing. However, lung cancer surgery is rated below average. Both 30-day survival and discharging patients to home were deemed excellent. Also rated excellent: advanced technologies and nurse staffing. More nursing care per patient is tied to better outcomes and better patient experience.

Banner Estrella Medical Center

Banner Estrella Medical Center, a general medical-surgical facility, is a teaching hospital in Phoenix. It was rated average overall in colon cancer surgery and lung cancer surgery, as well as for 30-day survival. Discharging patients directly to home was rated as excellent. Patient experience, which reflects opinions of inpatients from a government-endorsed survey about the overall quality of their stay, was 3 out of 5 stars. Advanced technologies, such as the latest forms of radiation therapy, were deemed excellent. Patient services, such as programs for pain management and palliative care, also received excellent scores. The hospital is recognized as a Nurse Magnet hospital, which indicates that it meets high nursing standards as designated by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital

Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital is a general medical-surgical facility and teaching hospital in Tucson, Arizona. Colon cancer surgery and lung cancer surgery both garnered average ratings, according to cancer scorecards used for U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings. For patient outcomes and experiences — for which higher scores suggest better survival odds, fewer complications and more patients treated — the hospital was rated above average for 30-day survival after being admitted, related to other hospitals treating similarly complex conditions. Discharging patients to home, rather than to another facility, was rated as excellent. However, number of patients, which reflects the relative volume of high-risk patients treated for cancer-related disorders over three years, was low.

10 Cancer Hospitals in Arizona originally appeared on usnews.com