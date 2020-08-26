Why D.C. sports veteran Erik Moses is taking his talents down south

Throughout his career, Erik Moses has always sought out the next big challenge. Whether it was the former D.C. Sports…

Whether it was the former D.C. Sports and Entertainment Commission head delivering a new baseball stadium (Nationals Park), bringing a collegiate football bowl game to the District (the Military Bowl) — or even leading a football team in an upstart league (the XFL’s D.C. Defenders), Moses never shied away from a big undertaking.

And now he’s back it, but this time in a new city.

Moses has been tapped as the new president of Nashville Superspeedway ahead the return of NASCAR Cup Series racing to the track in 2021. It’s a change of scenery and new set of challenges for Moses, who is looking to bring his more than 20 years of experience in the District, primarily as head of sports and entertainment for Events D.C., to the Music City.

“It leverages what I’ve done in my career up until now — managing facilities for live events, managing and curating live events, promoting and curating live events —…