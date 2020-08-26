Websites to Sell Your Stuff for Cash

If you find yourself surrounded by too much stuff, there are plenty of places on the internet to sell your…

If you find yourself surrounded by too much stuff, there are plenty of places on the internet to sell your clutter. Some websites specialize in particular items — such as clothing, collectibles, car or electronics — while others may be good places to sell anything and everything you no longer need.

Here are 11 websites to consider when it comes to selling your excess items for cash.

— Sotheby’s Home.

— ComicConnect.

— ThredUp.

— Poshmark.

— CarGurus.

— Peddle.

— Gazelle.

— Decluttr.

— Amazon.

— EBay.

— Facebook Marketplace.

Keeping reading for a closer look at these sites and what items you should consider selling on each one.

[See: Best Buy and Sell Apps for Used Stuff.]

Collectible Items:

Sotheby’s Home

Sotheby’s Home, an online consignment marketplace, is a good choice for those with high-end furniture or luxury home decor. While Sotheby’s Home isn’t the right place to sell your Ikea or Pottery Barn furniture, it offers a hassle-free way to sell top-tier and collectible brands like Stickley and Lexington. The company looks for antique, vintage and modern pieces in excellent or good condition. In addition to furniture, you can use Sotheby’s Home to sell jewelry, art, lighting, rugs and accessories.

Sellers must initially send a description of the items they would like to consign on the Sotheby’s Home website. Each item must have a minimum retail price: $1,000 for furniture and $500 for lighting and accessories. Once items are approved, a consignment liaison will catalog and price everything. Goods for sale on Sotheby’s Home remain listed for one year. Once an item sells, the company handles all the logistics of pickup and delivery to the buyer. Sotheby’s Home takes a 50% commission on sales if a seller has fewer than 20 items consigned or a 40% commission if a seller has 21 or more items listed.

ComicConnect

For those with comic books, movie props, video games, concert posters or similar memorabilia, ComicConnect is a premier marketplace. “We have incredible clientele from all over the world who know us and trust us,” says Vincent Zurzolo, COO of ComicConnect.

The site provides a personalized experience that includes free appraisals and flexible sales options. Items can be auctioned off on a consignment basis, or ComicConnect will buy some collections outright. Staff from the website will call potential buyers who have expressed an interest in similar items to let them know about the auction, and bids made within three minutes of an auction’s end will extend the auction time by an additional three minutes. Although the site normally charges sellers a fee of 10% to 25% of the sale price, the company can also work out different payment structures that include a buyer’s premium instead.

“We will basically tailor fit a strategy to sell a person’s collection based on what their needs are,” Zurzolo says.

Clothing:

ThredUp

For a simple way to clean out your closets, consider using ThredUp. Clothing for women and kids from popular brands such Old Navy, J. Crew and Gymboree are accepted here. You can also sell designer items, handbags, maternity wear and shoes.

The company sends sellers a clean-out kit which includes a postage paid label to send in items for sale on consignment. Prices are set by ThredUp based on factors such as brand and style. Payouts range from 5% of lower end products priced between $5 and $15 and up to 80% of the price of goods costing $200 or more.

Poshmark

If you want more control over the prices of your items, Poshmark allows sellers to create listings for men, women and kids clothing as well as home goods and unopened beauty products. “Some listings will sell in just a few hours in my experience,” says Allyn Wang, a full-time seller on Poshmark. So far, Wang has earned more than $110,000 on the platform.

“Poshmark’s shipping process is also a huge reason why I sell on Poshmark vs. other platforms,” Wang says. “It is so easy and convenient.” The site provides prepaid shipping labels that can be printed at home. To maximize sales, Wang recommends staying current on trends, including as many photos as possible in listings and being responsive to buyers and other sellers. “I love the community aspect of Poshmark,” Wang says. “Other sellers are always willing to discuss tips and tricks and recent style trends, which can make getting started on the app a smoother process.”

The platform charges fees that range from $2.95 for items selling for less than $15 to 20% for more expensive goods.

[Read: Track and Manage Subscriptions With These Apps.]

Cars:

CarGurus

Once teen drivers leave the house or a working spouse retires, people may find they have an extra vehicle in the garage. CarGurus is more than a classified ads site for vehicles. It offers a number of tools including online test drive scheduling, a messaging platform and secure system for digital payments.

“For those that are looking to sell their vehicle privately, they should know that CarGurus does not have arbitrary limits on things like photos or how long they can keep their listing live,” says Lisa Iannucci, vice president of labs operations at CarGurus. A photo wizard helps sellers highlight their vehicle appropriately to maximize its sales potential.

Peddle

For cars that have seen better days, turn to Peddle. The website walks sellers through a questionnaire that asks for details such as whether the car runs, if its tires are inflated and how much interior or exterior damage it has sustained. Then, it gives an instant offer based on the make, model and condition of the car.

Once an offer is accepted, sellers are typically contacted within a day or two to arrange for the vehicle pickup. A tow company will confirm the details of the vehicle’s title before handing over a check and hauling away the car, truck or van. Since vehicles sold on Peddle are typically destined for auction houses or salvage yards, offers may be in the hundreds, rather than thousands, of dollars. However, for a no-hassle way to get rid of a junk vehicle at your house, it’s hard to beat the convenience of this website.

Electronics:

Gazelle

Technology can quickly become outdated, and it’s not unusual for people to have old phones and mobile devices gathering dust in closets and drawers. Gazelle makes it easy to sell these old gadgets for cash.

The website buys select smartphones, iPads, MacBooks and Mac computers. Sellers answer a few basic questions about their device and receive an instant quote prior to committing to a sale. An entry-level iPhone 6 from Verizon may only garner $7 while a 512GB iPhone 11 Pro Max from Verizon can receive $571, according to current quotes listed. Gazelle pays shipping fees and resets devices to factory settings before testing and refurbishing them for sale. Plus, you can receive payment for your electronics via an Amazon gift card, PayPal or a check.

Decluttr

If you have unwanted electronics, movies and Legos, another option is selling your stuff to Decluttr. The company purchases old smartphones, MacBooks, CDs, games, movies and more. Download the Decluttr app to scan bar codes to quickly see the value of excess media items around your house.

What’s more, Decluttr provides a shipping label free of charge and issues payment the day after items arrive and have been inspected. Sellers can have their money sent via direct deposit, PayPal, check or proceeds can also be donated to charity. Current quoted prices include $1 per pound of Lego pieces, $34 for an entry-level iPhone 6 from Verizon and $774 for a 512GB iPhone 11 Pro Max from Verizon, according to recent quotes.

Everything Else:

Amazon

The online marketplace is a popular option for selling books, CDs and anything else with a UPC or ISBN identification number. Amazon not only makes the process of listing items easy, it also provides an instant estimate for the potential selling price.

Amazon offers a number of different selling options. For individual sellers who ship products directly to buyers, there is no monthly cost, but a 99 cent fee is assessed for each sale. Also keep in mind that each sale is subject to a referral fee. These fees are assessed as a percentage and vary by category, ranging from 6% for personal computers to 45% for Amazon device accessories. You’ll also incur a $1.80 closing fee for each media item sold in categories such as books, DVDs and video games.

eBay

On eBay, sellers can either auction off goods or set a fixed price and list an item indefinitely. It’s a good option for rare or collectors’ items that wouldn’t be easily found on Amazon and don’t fit on another niche selling site.

Like Amazon, eBay offers multiple selling options. However, for those only selling a few items, the online marketplace allows up to 200 listings each month with no upfront cost. Additional items are subject to insertion fees of 35 cents. Once an item sells, a final value fee is assessed on the selling price and shipping. This fee is 12% for most media items and 10% for most other consumer categories. There may be other costs associated with promoting listings or selling in certain categories like commercial goods.

[SEE: 10 Best Apps for Saving Money.]

Facebook Marketplace

If you have items that are too large to ship but aren’t eligible for a consignment service like Sotheby’s Home, the Facebook Marketplace is an ideal platform. There is no cost to individuals who list items for sale on the site, and ads can be targeted to buyers in certain geographic regions.

Sellers using Facebook Marketplace should take safety precautions when meeting with buyers. If an item is easily transportable, consider finishing the transaction in a public place such as the lobby of a police station or city hall. If the item must be picked up by a buyer, have at least one other person present at the pick-up time.

More from U.S. News

Smart Ways to Spend Your Tax Refund

Money Moves You Will Be Thankful For

10 Steps to Achieve Financial Freedom

Websites to Sell Your Stuff for Cash originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/26/20: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.