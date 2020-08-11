UMd. delays in-person instruction; D.C. unveils new list of ‘high-risk states’

The University of Maryland said Monday it will begin its fall semester with all online classes, at least temporarily moving…

The University of Maryland said Monday it will begin its fall semester with all online classes, at least temporarily moving away from the in-person undergraduate instruction it had hoped to offer at the start of the school year.

The state’s flagship university, which is scheduled to begin its new semester Aug. 31, is postponing in-person classes for two weeks because “the prevalence of Covid-19” in Maryland and Prince George’s County “remains higher than we had hoped for our fall return,” new President Darryll Pines wrote in a letter to the university community. He cited the seven-day positivity rate in Prince George’s being 5.4% — the highest in the state.

“It is our fervent hope and expectation that we will resume in-person and blended instruction on September 14,” Pines said. “At the same time, the health of our university community and slowing the spread of Covid-19 must remain our continuing and unwavering priorities.”

