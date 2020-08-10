Tom Clancy’s Peregrine Cliff estate on the Chesapeake Bay sells for $4.9M

Bestselling author Tom Clancy’s beloved Peregrine Cliff estate in Southern Maryland sold on Monday for $4.9 million. The 535-acre property…

Bestselling author Tom Clancy’s beloved Peregrine Cliff estate in Southern Maryland sold on Monday for $4.9 million.

The 535-acre property was listed for $6.2 million in 2018 and has a mile of beachfront property on the Chesapeake Bay. Its legacy includes a home office where the late spy novelist wrote from a unique, built-in petrified wood desk placed to overlook the water.

Baltimore-born Clancy, who also became a part-owner of the Baltimore Orioles, died at age 66 in 2013 after a brief illness.

The property was the next to last large asset from Clancy’s estate to change hands. His sprawling, 12,500-square-foot penthouse condominium at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Federal Hill is still on the market for $5.9 million.

The 17,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom, six-bathroom Calvert County estate has a modern kitchen and living space, a three-bedroom guest house, tennis courts, an underground gun range and an indoor pool with a retractable roof. It also has two garages that hold up to…