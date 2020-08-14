The week in bankruptcies: 4 entities in Greater Washington

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by…

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by parent company American City Business Journals.

During the week that ended Aug. 7, Washington-area bankruptcy courts recorded four business filings, all of which had total debts above $1 million. Year to date through Aug. 7, the court recorded 71 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 25% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

The Bennington Corp. filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection July 30, in the District of Columbia.

The debtor listed an address of 4559/4569 Benning Rd. SE in D.C., and is represented in court by attorney Wendell W. Webster. The Bennington Corp. listed assets…