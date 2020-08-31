Rosetta Stone snapped up by private equity-backed firm

Arlington language learning firm Rosetta Stone Inc. is being acquired by private equity-backed Cambium Learning Group Inc. for $792 million.…

The all-cash deal announced Monday values Rosetta Stone (NYSE: RST) at about $30 per share, about 87% higher than its closing price on July 16, before a Bloomberg report about a potential sale sent its stock higher. It had been trading around $16 per share prior to that.

The deal is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.

The acquisition is the culmination of a multiyear strategy that saw the once consumer-centric Rosetta Stone shift away from one-time purchases of its many language modules by individuals to a software-as-a-service firm focused on companies and schools.

That strategy, which reduced consumer sales, grew both its foreign language learning services to companies as well as its English language literacy programs to public and private schools.

But that involved some short-term tradeoffs. Its revenue dropped for several years,…