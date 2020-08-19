Research shows just one strain of the coronavirus in the region. That makes vaccine work much easier.

It should take just one Covid-19 vaccine to get the spread of the virus in the Washington-Baltimore region under control,…

It should take just one Covid-19 vaccine to get the spread of the virus in the Washington-Baltimore region under control, according to new research from the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory. That will make getting the local economy back in gear a little easier.

The study from Hopkins researchers, which looked at the genetic makeup of the virus through samples from local patients at Johns Hopkins Medicine, suggests the virus hasn’t changed all that much since its introduction into the region in late March.

That makes it more likely the region will need just one vaccine — as opposed to regularly altered vaccines for quick-changing viruses like the flu — to curb its spread and get it under control. So, if you’ve heard from friends and colleagues who contract the flu even after getting a flu shot, that probably won’t be the case with a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the research.

“Designing vaccines and therapeutics to a single strain, even one with the type of…