Quarantine is driving a surge in pet ownership. Meet the vet who runs the region’s pet blood bank.

Welcome to Off the Beat, a weekly Q&A with a local business person doing something a little different.

Dr. Melanie Galanis, a veterinarian, is medical director at the North American Veterinary Blood Bank in Bristow and owner of Artemis Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Services. She has seen big growth in pet ownership of late and a growing demand for blood donations.

Can you quantify the need, today, for veterinary blood donations? We are facing a critical blood shortage. Numerous veterinary blood banks have closed down and with only a few veterinary blood banks left across the nation it is challenging to keep up with the demand, especially amid a pandemic. NAVBB operates on a community donor model, meaning that all of our donors live in a happy loving life at home and come in several times a year to donate.

We are thankful for the generosity of our blood donors but we always need more…